NFL may make fans sign coronavirus liability waivers to attend games

Some teams, including the Giants and Jets, told season-ticket holders they can skip the 2020 season and obtain a refund or credit for almost any payments already submitted. They still would hold priority for renewing season tickets in 2021.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But the NFL wants to draw fans and operate as close to normal as you can, leaving it to teams to develop plans relative to state and local regulations for managing crowds. It is not known how teams would screen for COVID-19, but the report said a digital questionnaire is more likely than turnstile temperature checks.

This is unlike colleges that faced a recent avalanche of criticism for asking student-athletes to sign waivers as a type of education and a pledge to be responsible. Fans have the option to avoid or assume known risk coming through the gates, and the principal purpose of the waiver could be absolving the league of responsibility.

Attendees at President Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Okla., last month were made to sign a waiver.

Liability waivers at fee-charging places like a gymnasium or an amusement park can be contested if willful or gross negligence is shown, according to the internet site for New York-based lawyer Zalman, Schnurman & Miner. A NFL ticket seems to suit you perfectly.

The Athletic also reported stadium operations managers are working with the NFL security to make other best-practice recommendations — including prohibiting cash transactions, increased option of hand sanitizer, prepackaged food at concession stands and wearing face masks. The waiver proposal reportedly might be sent to teams in a few days.

Some teams are already using social media marketing to publicly encourage fans to wear masks.

The NFL will close up the first 6-8 rows of stadiums, replacing empty seats with tarps to generate advertising revenue.

At least 19 states have paused, slowed or rolled back reopening plans as COVID-19 case numbers surged last week in regions across the country.