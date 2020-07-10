NFL Legend Tony Dungy Blasts CNN Host Don Lemon

Yesterday, we reported that CNN host Don Lemon had insulted Christians every-where when that he said that Jesus Christ “admittedly was not perfect.” Now, NFL legend Tony Dungy is firing back at him, saying that anybody who “believes the Bible” would not trust this sentiment.

“Jesus Christ, if that’s who you believe in, Jesus Christ, admittedly was not perfect when he was here on this earth,” Lemon told his fellow CNN host Chris Cuomo earlier this week. “So why are we deifying the founders of this country, many of whom owned slaves?”

Dungy, who’s deeply religious, was not going to let Lemon get away with this particular.

“I’m sorry Mr Lemon but just who ‘admitted’ that Jesus Christ was not perfect here on earth? Not anyone who believes the Bible. Not anyone who trusts in Jesus as their savior,” Dungy tweeted. “I’m not sure the point you’re making but your premise is dead wrong. That was the point in Jesus coming!”

Dungy had not been the only Christian who fired back at Lemon for his blasphemous remarks. Pastor Robert Jeffress, the pastor of 14,000-member First Baptist Church of Dallas, told Fox News that what Lemon said “makes him and his network the uncontested champions of Fake News.”

“Don Lemon’s comments are, first of all, heretical, and it contradicts the most basic tenet of the Christian faith and demonstrates how tone-deaf the Left is to faith issues,” said Jeffress. “Our founding fathers, like all of us, were imperfect human beings, but Jesus Christ was different than any other man that lived, and as the founder of our faith, He had to be perfect.”

This is a particularly rough week for Lemon, as Fox News host Tucker Carlson also managed to discover a clip from 2013 in which that he warned black people to “clean up your act.”

Author and political pundit Dave Rubin explained why the clip highlighted Lemon’s hypocrisy so perfectly.

“The reason this clip on Lemon is lighting up the Internet isn’t really about hypocrisy, people can honestly change their opinions based on new information. (I sure have),” Rubin explained. “It’s that Lemon went from making reasoned, fact-based arguments, to emotional propaganda. It’s backward.”

