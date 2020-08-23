NFL had many positive COVID-19 tests on Saturday, all from one lab

Getty Images

COVID-19 screening isn’t best, and today the NFL is confronted with the concern of what to do if an unexpected, sharp boost in positive tests appears most likely to be the outcome of a lab mistake than a real break out.

The league reported today that one lab it utilizes reported many positive tests, while all the other laboratories the league utilizes reported no positive tests.

“Saturday’s daily COVID testing returned several positive tests from each of the clubs serviced by the same laboratory in New Jersey,” the league stated in a declaration. “We are working with our testing partner, BioReference, to investigate these results, while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests. clubs are taking immediate precautionary measures as outlined in the NFL-NFLPA’s health and safety protocols to include contact tracing, isolation of individuals and temporarily adjusting the schedule, where appropriate. The other laboratories used for NFL testing have not had similar results.”

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was at first positioned on the reserve/COVID-19 test over what he and the Lions later on stated was an incorrectpositive This declaration seems like the league thinks it had many incorrect positives. If a lab mistake like this occurred throughout the routine season, it might lead to many healthy gamers needing to be sidelined, or video games being canceled. It’s one of the many possible issues dealing with the league as it …