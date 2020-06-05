NFL Great Shreds ‘Cowards and Marxists’ Who Forced Drew Brees To Apologize For Supporting American Flag

Former NFL participant and a part of the Oakland Raiders 1980 Super Bowl champion workforce, Burgess Owens, slammed the “cowards and Marxists” who compelled quarterback Drew Brees to apologize for the crime of respecting the American flag.

Brees, the longtime signal-caller for the New Orleans Saints, has been the topic of intense criticism since taking a stand in opposition to kneeling protests throughout the National Anthem.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” he stated.

Brees was compelled to apologize as a result of patriotism and respect for our army males and ladies should be utterly deserted over a handful of rogue law enforcement officials in Minnesota, apparently.

And now Drew Brees has apologized. Never, ever apologize for what you really consider. It’s how we’ve entered into this ridiculous cycle of perpetual offense. Everyone shouldn’t agree on each problem, however everybody ought to have the proper to their opinion. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 4, 2020

Bullies

Owens, in an look with Fox News character Tucker Carlson, slammed those that criticized Brees for his beliefs as “bullies” and steered the sort of compelled thought out of the left will result in one other 4 years of President Trump.

“What you’re seeing here is exactly why President Trump will be reelected once again,” Owens informed Tucker. “Americans don’t like bullies. They don’t like people who demand that we disrespect our flag, our country.”

These bullies – particularly the media and the far-left – have been rewriting historical past ever because the tragic homicide of George Floyd. ‘Colin Kaepernick was right all along to have kneeled during the anthem,’ they need you to suppose.

And if anyone diverges from that line of thought as Brees did, albeit briefly, then they’ll pay dearly.

“Those who understand who he [Brees] is, they know he’s not a not a racist and at the same time, people like myself, I will call these people out for who they are,” Burgess continued.

“They are bullies and cowards and Marxists. Period. And I’m one of those guys that will never, ever apologize for pride in my country,” he added.

Super Bowl champion @BurgessOwens goes off on the mob attacking Drew Brees: “These guys are making $50 million a year and they can’t stand and tell young people this is how I did it… These are marxists. They are enemies to our nation…” pic.twitter.com/FeXO1lfAPh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 5, 2020

Brees Targeted

Brees has been a goal of the novel left thought police prior to now, drawing fireplace final 12 months after he took half in a video encouraging Christian college students to take part in Bring Your Bible to School Day.

He was compelled to problem a clarification on his dedication to equality again then as properly after a mob of leftists on-line labeled him ‘anti-gay.’

Hopefully this units the document straight with who I’m and what I stand for. Love, Respect, and Accept ALL. I encourage you to not consider the negativity you learn that claims in a different way. It’s merely not true. Have an incredible day. pic.twitter.com/4RdTahE7EZ — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) September 5, 2019

That makes Brees 2-for-2 in backing down on his private beliefs.

This is similar man who was named Sportsmen of the Year in 2010 for serving to to rebuild the town of New Orleans and the black group following Hurricane Katrina.

Ronald Markham, the African-American CEO of the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, known as Brees “an honorary brother” on the time, saying “he transcends race, and he does it with class and dignity.”

Now he’s being branded a racist for standing up for the American flag. A flag which, thoughts you, has nothing to do with what occurred to George Floyd.