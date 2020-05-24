NFL great Herschel Walker blasts Joe Biden: ‘You don’t determine who we vote for’

The presumptive 2020 Democratic governmental candidate recommended throughout the discussion that if an African-American citizen could not choose in between Biden and also President Trump in November, after that “you ain’t black.”

“Wow,” Walker reacted. “I just watched former Vice President @JoeBiden… Does he not understand that black and brown skinned people can think for themselves. You don’t determine who we vote for.”

After publishing the remark, Walker got recognition from President Trump.

“Thank you Herschel!” the head of state composed.

Biden shared remorse for his on-air comments, stating Friday he “shouldn’t have been so cavalier.”

Biden claimed he recognizes the remarks seemed like he was taking the black vote “for granted” yet urged that had not been the situation.

“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” Biden claimed. “… No one should have to vote for any party, based on their race or religion or background.”

Meanwhile, Walker has actually uploaded various other tweets just recently, opposing rough coronavirus lockdown orders and also abuse of PPP funds, along with sustaining accountable adherence to safety and security suggestions from physician.

Walker obtained greater than 8,000 lawns betting the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and also New York Giants– after that going back to the Cowboys prior to retiring after the 1997 period.