NFL Free Agency: Tennessee Titans say no imminent deal for Jadeveon Clowney | NFL News





Jadeveon Clowney remains to be wanting for a brand new workforce

The Tennessee Titans stay all in favour of signing Jadeveon Clowney however say no deal is imminent for the free agent defensive lineman.

Clowney was anticipated to be one of many best-paid free brokers when the market opened final month however, greater than midway by means of April, he stays unsigned.

The 27-year-old spent final season with the Seattle Seahawks however managed solely three sacks in the course of the common season.

He had been with Tennessee’s AFC South rivals Houston for his first 5 seasons within the league, having been chosen by the Texans with the primary choose of the 2014 NFL Draft.

“We’ll see,” stated Titans basic supervisor Jon Robbins on the franchise’s official podcast when requested in regards to the probabilities of signing Clowney.

“Like I stated a few weeks in the past, we have had some discussions there and we have had some dialogue forwards and backwards. You by no means shut the door on something.

“I don’t think there’s anything imminent in the works. But we’ll continue to try and work though things and see how they go.”

Meanwhile, one former Titan may very well be heading to New York with the Jets having proven some curiosity in cornerback Logan Ryan in response to the New York Daily News.

Ryan is wanting for a deal value $10m per season and will change into a goal for the Jets when Trumaine Johnson’s $11m contract comes off their wage in June.