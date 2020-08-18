NFL fans in stands: They can watch a game in Kansas City and Dallas but not yet in Chicago and Atlanta

The Chiefs, in consultation with health officials and the NFL, said on their website tickets for the game will be sold and grouped in six seats or less. Fans will be required to wear a mask at all times while at Arrowhead except for when they are “actively eating or drinking.” Hand sanitation stations were installed throughout the stadium, the team said.

Tailgating will be allowed in the stadium parking lot, the Chiefs said, but they should only use the area behind their vehicle “to maintain proper physical distancing between groups.” A tailgate-free zone will also be provided for fans who do not want to tailgate.

As far as staff, the Chiefs said staff members will be required to go through a health screening, including a questionnaire and temperature check. Staff will also be required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and “exercise proper hygiene.”

Here’s where some…