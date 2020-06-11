NFL Donating $250 Million To Help Fight Social Injustice

Breaking News

Roger Goodell and the NFL have talked the talk … and today, they’re needs to walk the walk — pledging to donate 25 % of a billion dollars to fight social injustice.

League sources told The Undefeated on Thursday The Shield can make the $250 million donation throughout the next 10 years.

According to the report, one league rep said the amount of money will go toward charities and companies designed to “combat systemic racism and support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African-Americans.”

It’s vital that you note, the report indicates league owners — who’ve been criticized for not speaking out enough in the fight for social justice — approved the allocation of the league funds.

Of course, the NFL had already been donating cash to the cause within an agreement having its Players Association … but this new gesture could multiply the org.’s initial charity tenfold.

The Undefeated also reports the league has agreed to assist players to greatly help “address criminal justice reform, police reform and economic and educational advancement of underprivileged communities.”

As we previously reported … Goodell said in a strong statement last week the NFL is sorry for the way it handled kneeling protests before — and insists he is now committed fully to helping the main cause.