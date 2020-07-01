NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start: report

The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open July 28.

Minus the usual minicamps, on-field methods, and in-person weight training from April to June, players’ conditioning won’t be what it normally is. So, eliminating the initial week of preseason games Aug. 13-16 will give them more time to ratchet up their football fitness.

Teams will now play exhibitions Aug. 20-24 and Aug. 27-31 during what were originally the second and third weeks of exhibition play with all 32 teams playing one home and one road game.

Most of these games will stay the same as originally scheduled even though some matchups in that 2nd slate must be changed so every team gets a casino game at home.

The exhibition finales on Sept. 3 were also scrapped, giving teams additional time to get ready for the regular season, which opens Sept. 10 with Houston at Kansas City.

There are no changes to the regular-season schedule.

The league continues to draw up protocols, not only for COVID-19 mitigation but for ramping up methods during the first few weeks of training camp.

The annual Hall of Fame Game pitting Pittsburgh and Dallas on Aug. 6 was recently scrapped since the induction ceremonies were pushed back to 2021.