NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says league was wrong for not listening to players earlier about racism

Goodell posted a video to the NFL’s social media marketing on Friday in response to the video “Stronger Together,” which features several of the league’s most well-known players asking the league to have a strong stance in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
“We the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people,” Goodell said. “We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” Goodell said.
Goodell did not mention former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who faced a backlash from the league among others for kneeling before games while the National Anthem played to protest police brutality.
Goodell said he can be trying to players and others who’ve spoken on these problems to see “how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family.” It’s unclear if that includes Kaepernick. CNN has now reached out to Kaepernick for comment.
“Without black players there would be no National Football League,” Goodell said. “And the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff.”
In the video, the players, speaking in unison, say: “So on behalf of the National Football League, this is what we the players would like to hear you state. We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systemic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.”
Goodell’s response comes after a nearly year-long partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. The partnership established The Responsibility Program, an initiative providing education grants to families that have been suffering from injustices through the United States. The program has generated multiple public service announcements which have been released one of which featured Meek Mill and the Dreamchasers.
A spokesperson for the NFL’s Inspire Change program told CNN a Legacy Grant Program was recently launched and that three grants have already been given to groups of victims of police brutality: Botham Jean, Antwon Rose II and Danroy “DJ” Henry.
Goodell’s statements is on the heels of a statement from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who said earlier this week however “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag.” Brees made the comment when asked his opinion about players kneeling to protest police brutality once the NFL season begins this fall.
CNN’s Faith Karimi contributed to this report.