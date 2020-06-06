NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says league was wrong for not listening to players earlier about racism

Goodell posted a video to the NFL’s social media marketing on Friday in response to the video “Stronger Together,” which features several of the league’s most well-known players asking the league to have a strong stance in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

“We the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people,” Goodell said. “We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” Goodell said.

Goodell did not mention former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who faced a backlash from the league among others for kneeling before games while the National Anthem played to protest police brutality.

No team has offered Kaepernick a contract since 2017, which many attribute to his protests. Kaepernick accused NFL team owners of colluding to keep him from being signed. The NFL denied any collusion but in 2019, they reached a settlement with Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid, who knelt with him.

Goodell said he can be trying to players and others who’ve spoken on these problems to see “how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family.” It’s unclear if that includes Kaepernick. CNN has now reached out to Kaepernick for comment. However, Nessa Diab, Kaepernick’s partner and radio DJ in New York, responded to Goodell on Twitter : “And you, @nflcommimsh, STILL have @Kaepernick7 blackballed for peacefully protesting.” Breonna Taylor, Goodell did note that it is often a difficult time for the nation, in particular black Americans, and offered his condolences to the groups of Floyd Ahmaud Arbery , and “all the families who have endured police brutality.” “Without black players there would be no National Football League,” Goodell said. “And the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff.” The video by NFL stars was released on Thursday and featured the next players: Davante Adams, Jamal Adams, Saquon Barkley, Anthony Barr, Odell Beckham Jr., Ezekiel Elliott, Stephon Gilmore, DeAndre Hopkins, Eric Kendricks, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore, Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, Sterling Shepard, Michael Thomas, Deshaun Watson and Chase Young. In the video, the players, speaking in unison, say: “So on behalf of the National Football League, this is what we the players would like to hear you state. We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systemic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.” Goodell’s response comes after a nearly year-long partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. The partnership established The Responsibility Program, an initiative providing education grants to families that have been suffering from injustices through the United States. The program has generated multiple public service announcements which have been released one of which featured Meek Mill and the Dreamchasers. A spokesperson for the NFL’s Inspire Change program told CNN a Legacy Grant Program was recently launched and that three grants have already been given to groups of victims of police brutality: Botham Jean, Antwon Rose II and Danroy “DJ” Henry. Goodell’s statements is on the heels of a statement from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who said earlier this week however “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag.” Brees made the comment when asked his opinion about players kneeling to protest police brutality once the NFL season begins this fall. He has since apologized for his “insensitive” comments after receiving criticism from his own teammates and other athletes.

CNN's Faith Karimi contributed to this report.





