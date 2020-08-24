NFL clears 77 false positive coronavirus tests because of lab contamination

The league handled to resolve the concern rapidly, enabling the impacted groups to resume training camp practices

The NFL had rather the scare over the weekend. After Saturday’s round of coronavirus screening, 77 of those tests returnedpositive This triggered numerous groups to modify their practice schedules, requiring gamers who checked positive to miss their group’s practiceSunday Coaches and employee who likewise checked positive were likewise impacted.

Fortunately, all 77 of those positive tests were retested and returned unfavorable. These were thought about false-positive tests, which has numerous questioning how could there be numerous false positives throughout this round of COVID-19 screening?

How could the NFL wind up with 77 false-positive tests?

It appears like there was a mistake on the side of the lab the NFL utilizes for theircoronavirus tests BioReference is the NFL’s screening partner, who has screening centers around the globe that guarantee they get their lead to 24 hr or less. Their lab in New Jersey was where the 77 false-positive tests were figured out at.

On Monday, BioReference released a statement about the circumstance stating that the outcomes were “caused by an isolated contamination during test preparation in the New Jersey laboratory.” The NFL utilizes BioReference laboratories throughout the nation, however the New …