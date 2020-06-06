NFL chief admits he was wrong for not listening to players protesting against racism

“We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart,” Mr Trump wrote on Twitter. “There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag – NO KNEELING!”

The assertion was a response to quarterback Drew Brees, who apologised this week for equating the kneeling protest with disrespecting the American flag.

On Thursday, a number of players, together with reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, appeared in a video on social media calling for the league to “admit wrong in silencing” players and to help protests.

“How many times do we need to ask you to listen to your players?” Chiefs participant Tyrann Mathieu stated within the video.