NFL announces changes to COVID-19 testing protocol

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 03: A football with the NFL logo before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tennessee Titans at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The change in COVID-19 protocols come after the Matthew Stafford false positive test

The NFL and NFL Players Association approved of their COVID-19 health and safety protocols just days before the scheduled start date for training camp. Considering it was created not too long ago, the league had it’s first discrepancy.

Last weekend, it was revealed that Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had tested positive for the coronavirus and effectively placed on the teams reserve list. However, Stafford was taken off the list days later after it was determined that he received a false positive, causing the quarterback and his wife to demand changes to the protocol.

Those changes arrived on Friday, as the NFL’s Chief Medical Director, Dr. Allen Sills, sent out a memo to all 32 teams to announce changes to the testing protocol. If a player or employee tests positive for COVID-19, is asymptomatic and has no known history of infection, then they will be given two more tests. Those tests include a Real-Time Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain…