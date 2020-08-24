Neymar and Mbappe reflect on PSG’s Champions League defeat

The club’s super star duo required to social networks after seeing their side fall simply except European success

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have actually required to social networks to praise Bayern Munich after they beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Champions League laston Sunday

A 59th-minute header from previous PSG guy Kingsley Coman showed enough for the Bundesliga giants as Thomas Tuchel’s side were not able to declare their very first Champions League crown.

Having lastly ended their quarter-final curse in the competitors, the Parisians were not able to discover a method past Manuel Neuer with both Mbappe and Neymar rejected by Bayern’s veteran shot-stopper.

PSG’s star Brazilian was given the club from Barcelona with one eye on Champions League success however is determined his side provided it their all inLisbon

“Losing is part of the sport, we try everything, we fight until the end,” Neymar publishedon Twitter “Thanks for the support and affection from everyone. Congratulations Bayern.”

Mbappe, on the other hand, was not able to contribute to his outstanding prize collection with the 21-year-old currently boasting a World Cup and 4 Ligue 1 titles.

Much like Neymar, the Frenchman fasted to accept the outcome and praise his German challengers on their success.

“Disappointed not to end this year with the very best of awards, …