Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will both stay at Paris Saint-Germain, says Ander Herrera | Football News





Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are staying put at PSG, based on their team-mate

Ander Herrera says Paris Saint-Germain will preserve maintain of both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar this summer season.

Mbappe and Neymar are the Ligue 1 champions’ two most-prized property and they’ve lengthy been rumoured with big-money strikes to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

However, the previous Manchester United midfielder says the pair are very joyful in Paris and sees no motive why they might be allowed to depart within the close to future.

“I don’t know what they earn or what the club brings in – it is a company after all – but I know both are key to the project and from what I can see they are happy and really involved at PSG,” he advised Spanish each day AS.

“It’s true that there is numerous information about them within the media and on social media, however we do not hype it up a lot.

“You want to consider a extremely key factor, and I’ve talked about this with Kylian. PSG is not a membership that sells its stars, fairly the other, it buys them. The membership is robust sufficient economically to maintain both of them.

“They’re the best in the world and I’ve got four more years on my contract and I want to enjoy them with those two alongside me at PSG.”

Ander Herrera made eight appearances for PSG in Ligue 1 this season since becoming a member of from Manchester United

Herrera swapped Old Trafford for the Parc des Princes final summer season however accidents restricted him to solely eight appearances in Ligue 1.

But as a result of coronavirus pandemic, the French Football Federation determined to curtail the season and crown PSG as champions – a choice which left Herrera puzzled.

“We were very surprised. I remember in the team chat a lot of us were in shock, in fact we didn’t believe it,” he mentioned.

“I think the decision was taken too soon because things are showing that the Bundesliga was right and hopefully it’ll be the same in the Spanish league and the rest. We won the league, yes, but winning it like that is “decaffeinated”.

“We also don’t know if the two French cups will be played in August and the Champions League still doesn’t have a date to come back… There’s a lot still up in the air.”