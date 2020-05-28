Next scheduled events for each professional golf tour worldwide… | Golf News







With the professional golf schedule thrown into disarray by the coronavirus outbreak, we check out when you might see the world’s greatest golfers again in aggressive motion.

Golf across the globe got here to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with no events on any of golf’s main excursions for over two months and plenty of nonetheless a good distance from returning.

Here’s a have a look at when each Tour is scheduled to return (particulars right as of May 28)…

Men:

Majors: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco – August 6-9

European Tour: British Masters, Close House, Northumberland – July 22-25

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Texas – June 11-14

Asian Tour: Shinhan Donghae Open – September 10-13

Sunshine Tour: Sunshine Tour Challenge – August 5-7

PGA Tour of Australasia: NT PGA Championship, Palmerston Golf Club, Australia – August 20-23

European Challenge Tour: Euram Bank Open, Austria – July 16-19

Korn Ferry Tour: Korn Ferry Challenge, TPC Sawgrass – Dye’s Valley Course, Florida – June 11-14

Mackenzie Tour: ATB Financial Classic, Country Hills GC, Calgary – August 6-9

PGA Tour LatinoAmerica: Brazil occasion one – August 20-23

Senior Men

Majors: Senior Players Championship, Firestone Country Club – August 13-16

Staysure Tour: Farmoods European Legends Links Championship – Trevose G&CC, Padstow, England – TBC

PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Michigan – July 31-August 2

Ladies:

Majors: Evian Championship, France – August 6-9

Ladies European Tour: Evian Championship, France – August 6-9

Charley Hull may return on the LPGA Tour in Hawaii

LPGA Tour: Marathon Classic, Ohio – July 23-26

LET Access Series: GolfUppsala Open 2020, Sweden – July 23-25

Symetra Tour: Prasco Charity Championship, Ohio – July 8-10

KLPGA Tour: Resumed on May 14 with the KLPGA Championship