The Motorola Razr 2019 is really a foldable smartphone with an excellent design but is nowhere near as capable as people wanted it to be. It arrived with Snapdragon 710 chipset and a 16MP main camera, which is scarcely expiring on a $1,500 phone.

According to Evan Blass, the brand new Motorola Razr will finally have 5G, and choose a 48MP main shooter, as the dedicated selfie camera will be 20 MP while keeping the exact same 6.2″ screen diagonal from a year ago.

The Motorola Razr 2019 wasn’t that impressive on the memory side aswell – only 6 GB RAM, in conjunction with 128 GB storage, no slot for MicroSD aswell. This time we’re considering a 256 GB option, and furthermore interesting, the brand new phone will actually host a physical SIM card – there will be described as a slot for nano-SIM which will complement the eSIM.

The leakster says the Razr 5G will have a dual camera, meaning the 48MP main snapper on the back will probably have company – leaving us wondering whether it will be described as a dual shooter with a depth sensor, or we may be getting an ultrawide-angle cam.

The 2019 edition was revealed in November but didn’t make it to the store shelves until February. We do hope Motorola will introduce its device a tad early in the day, but given the uncertainty of the flagship market across the world with the pandemic, we might perhaps not see the new Razr prior to the holiday season.

