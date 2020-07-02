Next-gen development with Cloud Application Platform from SUSE

New technologies emerging in the last five years have changed the face area of development and IT operations. Some “buzz phrases” might include hyperconvergence, containerization, and cloud platforms. Together, they offer infrastructure, applications and services, plus infinite scalability.

Many of those new technologies and platforms depend on abstraction, that’s, removing underlying complexities by presenting services ready for one-click deployment of oftentimes highly-sophisticated pc software.

One such is open-source Cloud Foundry platform-as-a-service, a platform that’s straightforward for developers: just push the code to Cloud Foundry for automated deployment and management!

Cloud Foundry supports applications for cloud deployment that can be written in practically any language, and generally in most frameworks. That gives enterprise developers the capability to use the most useful language for every single job. Staff’s existing skillsets produce applications, updates and new products, simply by using familiar tools they truly are familiar with.

Cloud Foundry configures the deployment environment, supplies the required dependencies and binds applications to needed services, all automatically. It monitors applications, and restarts failed instances, too. IT pros spend less time fixing issues and chasing red-flags, keeping mission-critical applications running more easily.

It’s an easy task to manage deployments across multiple environments with Cloud Foundry, too. From development through test, to staging and production, development can be easily switched and progressed without retooling or providing new resource types.

Using Cloud Foundry dramatically reduces both application development cycle times, as well as costs. Cloud Foundry users report* an average lowering of application time-to-market of 10 weeks, and an average cost saving of $100,00 per application development cycle.

Until recently, however, Cloud Foundry has been expensive to use because of costs associated with Cloud Foundry’s complicated deployment requirements. Also, setup & management costs are high; now, that’s changing.

Open-source business software providers SUSE has produced a remedy that allows IT teams to have the power of Cloud Foundry much more easily. SUSE Cloud Application Platform packages Cloud Foundry in lightweight containers, meaning fewer required resources. Memory use is more efficient, and the platform scales quicker on finite resources. The benefits add up to much lower running costs, and faster time to production. But that’s just the beginning.

With the end-goal of quicker delivery of meaningful pc software projects that accelerate innovation, developers are searching for better ways to react to the challenges of faster development iterations and shorter times to production. The release of SUSE Cloud Application Platform 2.0 supports those efforts.

It provides full application lifecycle automation, enables enterprises to shrink release cycles from months to minutes, and invokes continuous improvements to customer experiences. With CAP 2.0, the business’s requirement for agility in pc software delivery is more achievable.

SUSE’s Cloud Application Platform 2.0 opens an accelerated path for existing Cloud Foundry users to go to Kubernetes-based architecture. That’s achieved by a fresh Kubernetes Operator that enables easier deployment and management of the Cloud Foundry platform on Kubernetes. The 2.0 release is also safer to install and operate on Kubernetes platforms anywhere; on premise and in the cloud.

With SUSE Cloud Application Platform, Cloud Foundry’s abstraction of underlying complexity combines with Kubernetes’ flexibility, plus, it’s all predicated on industry-standard open source tools and code. That means portability and platform agnosticism.

“SUSE provides high productivity solutions for cloud-native application delivery,” said Gerald Pfeifer, SUSE CTO EMEA. “Our approach would be to identify leading open source technologies and bring them together in a fashion that makes sense for the customers. Today that means bringing the unsurpassed productivity of the Cloud Foundry model together with modern Kubernetes infrastructure in SUSE Cloud Application Platform. This unique combination enables our customers to cut back complexity and be more agile to meet the changing demands of the digital economy.”

There are some serious incentives being offered for enterprises. We urge developers to register for a Developer Sandbox account and get free access to the platform. Or, if you are a platform administrator, you can access SUSE’s free (until September 15th) Accelerate Innovation offer to have SUSE’s complete container and application platform stack. That includes SUSE Cloud Application Platform, SUSE CaaS Platform (SUSE’s Kubernetes distribution) and SUSE Enterprise Storage, along with support, training and consulting services.

The new platforms and the trial access will definitely help accelerate implementation of agile, business-focused pc software. For more information, learn how to deliver applications faster.

* Cloud Foundry Foundation Application Runtime User Survey, Oct 2018