Next-gen AirPods Pro will reportedly arrive in the second half of 2021

The AirPods Pro with noise-cancellation tech made their debut back in October last year, and in the past few weeks, we’ve heard many rumors regarding their features, a possible launch date, and even leaks about a ‘lite’ version. Now, as per a fresh report from DigiTimes, we may not have to wait much longer for the second-gen AirPods Pro.

The report claims that the assembly of next-gen AirPods Pro will be handled by Inventec Appliances in Vietnam, with some contribution from Luxshare and GoerTek as well. It was recently reported that AirPods Pro would enter into mass production in the first half of 2021, which falls in line with plans of a debut in the next half of the ongoing year.

The new rumored October timeline of the second-gen AirPods Pro’s debut also aligns with Apple’s usual launch cycle, which means they will likely be unveiled alongside the iPhone 12 series. Rumors circulating around also suggest that Apple could equip the AirPods Pro with light sensors to offer health monitoring features.