Next charter flight from Moscow to arrive in Yerevan on May 17 – Panorama

Armenia’s Embassy to Russia reviews that the subsequent charter flight from Moscow that can repatriate Armenian residents to homeland will arrive in Yerevan on May 17 at 15։40.

As the Embassy detailed, the airplane will carry residents who’ve initially registered by the Embassy.

It is famous that the ultimate checklist of the passengers eligible for the flight can be printed later because the Embassy workers now checks particulars with registered residents by way of telephone.

It is reminded that every one residents returning from Moscow can be topic to obligatory14-day quarantine.

The flight can be operated by Red Wings air firm.