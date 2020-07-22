NexiGo 2020 Playstation 4 PS4 Console Holiday Bundle 1TB HDD + Included 3X Games (The Last of Us, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn) Charging Dock Bundle



Price: $529.00

(as of Jul 22,2020 08:23:40 UTC – Details)





Stream live TV with PlayStation Vue : Helps you find what you’re looking for and get it at the touch of a button

AMD Jaguar x86-64 8-Core Single-chip Processor, AMD Radeon 4.20 TFLOPS GDDR5 8GB Graphics, 1TB Hard Disk Drive

2 x USB 3.1 Generation 1 port, 1 x AUX Port, HDMI out port (HDR output supported) AC 100-240V, 50/60Hz

3 Game Included: Two Game Vouchers, and One physical game (the Last of Us) 【Note:】 Although game codes are printed with a 3/31/2020 expiration date, Sony has extended the expiration date until 3/31/2021. Please redeem codes following the normal process.