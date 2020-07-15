NexiGo 2020 Playstation 4 PS4 1TB Console Holiday Bundle Charging Dock Bundle



Price: $459.00

Product Overview

PlayStation 4 console

Delivers powerful graphics and speed, deeply integrated social capabilities, connected gaming, intelligent personalization, innovative second-screen features and more for a comprehensive experience.

1TB HDD of storage

Provides ample storage space for several blockbuster games, plenty of apps, indie titles, recorded game footage and more.

Stream live TV with PlayStation Vue

Helps you find what you’re looking for and get it at the touch of a button. .

Remote Play

PS4 games can be played remotely on the PlayStation Vita’s 5″ high-definition screen over a local wireless network. PlayStation Vita sold separately.

DualShock 4 wireless controller

Features improved dual analog sticks and trigger buttons, a sensitive SIXAXIS motion sensor, and a touchpad located on the top for more control and new ways to play and interact with games.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS:

Brand: NexiGo

Type: PlayStation 4 1TB HDD Only on PlayStation Console Bundle

Color:Jet Black

Central Processing Unit :x86-64 AMD “Jaguar”, 8 cores

Installed RAM:GDDR5 8GB

Hard Drive Size: 1TB HDD

Max Graphic Quality:1080P

Bluetooth:Yes

Wireless Compatibility: Wireless A, Wireless AC, Wireless B, Wireless G, Wireless N

USB:Super-Speed USB (USB 3.0) port x 2

HDMI: 1

Number Of Controllers: 1

Cable(s) Included :AC power, HDMI, USB

Dimensions: 16.8 x 13.9 x 4.02 inch

