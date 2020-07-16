NexiGo 2020 Newest Upgraded 2TB SSHD Playstation 4 PS4 Console + Fortnite_Game Bundle

Price: $599.00
(as of Jul 16,2020 13:19:12 UTC – Details)
PlayStation 4 console
Delivers powerful graphics and speed, deeply integrated social capabilities, connected gaming, intelligent personalization, innovative second-screen features and more for a comprehensive experience.
2TB SSHD of storage
Provides ample storage space for several blockbuster games, plenty of apps, indie titles, recorded game footage and more.
Stream live TV with PlayStation Vue
Helps you find what you’re looking for and get it at the touch of a button.
Remote Play
PS4 games can be played remotely on the PlayStation Vita’s 5″ high-definition screen over a local wireless network. PlayStation Vita sold separately.
DualShock 4 wireless controller
Features improved dual analog sticks and trigger buttons, a sensitive SIXAXIS motion sensor, and a touchpad located on the top for more control and new ways to play and interact with games.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS:
Brand: NexiGo
Type: PlayStation 4 2TB SSHD Console
Color:Jet Black
Central Processing Unit :x86-64 AMD “Jaguar”, 8 cores
Installed RAM:GDDR5 8GB
Hard Drive Size: 2TB SSHD
Max Graphic Quality:1080P
Bluetooth:Yes
Wireless Compatibility: Wireless A, Wireless AC, Wireless B, Wireless G, Wireless N
USB:Super-Speed USB (USB 3.0) port x 2
HDMI: 1
Game Title(s) Included: Fortnite
Number Of Controllers: 1
Number Of Games: 1
Cable(s) Included :AC power, HDMI, USB
Dimensions: 16.8 x 13.9 x 4.02 inch
Includes a jet-black 2TB SSHD PlayStation 4 System, a Matching DualShock 4 Wireless Controller; Fortnite Game;
【NexiGo Exclusive】Why SSHD? Remarkably improving system performance and Solid Reliability without barely any error.
【NexiGo Exclusive】Why 2TB? A vast space to install and play many AAA-grade games that come in huge file size. This will greatly benefit gamers who share their PS4 with other people (e.g. family members).
2 x USB 3.1 Generation 1 port, 1x AUX Port, HDMI out port (HDR output supported) AC 100-240V, 50/60Hz
Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller With 2 Point Touch Pad, Click Mechanism, Capacitive Type, Six-axis Motion Sensing