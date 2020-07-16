NexiGo 2020 Newest Upgraded 2TB SSHD Playstation 4 PS4 Console + Fortnite_Game Bundle



Product Overview

PlayStation 4 console

Delivers powerful graphics and speed, deeply integrated social capabilities, connected gaming, intelligent personalization, innovative second-screen features and more for a comprehensive experience.

2TB SSHD of storage

Provides ample storage space for several blockbuster games, plenty of apps, indie titles, recorded game footage and more.

Stream live TV with PlayStation Vue

Helps you find what you’re looking for and get it at the touch of a button.

Remote Play

PS4 games can be played remotely on the PlayStation Vita’s 5″ high-definition screen over a local wireless network. PlayStation Vita sold separately.

DualShock 4 wireless controller

Features improved dual analog sticks and trigger buttons, a sensitive SIXAXIS motion sensor, and a touchpad located on the top for more control and new ways to play and interact with games.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS:

Brand: NexiGo

Type: PlayStation 4 2TB SSHD Console

Color:Jet Black

Central Processing Unit :x86-64 AMD “Jaguar”, 8 cores

Installed RAM:GDDR5 8GB

Hard Drive Size: 2TB SSHD

Max Graphic Quality:1080P

Bluetooth:Yes

Wireless Compatibility: Wireless A, Wireless AC, Wireless B, Wireless G, Wireless N

USB:Super-Speed USB (USB 3.0) port x 2

HDMI: 1

Game Title(s) Included: Fortnite

Number Of Controllers: 1

Number Of Games: 1

Cable(s) Included :AC power, HDMI, USB

Dimensions: 16.8 x 13.9 x 4.02 inch

Includes a jet-black 2TB SSHD PlayStation 4 System, a Matching DualShock 4 Wireless Controller; Fortnite Game;

【NexiGo Exclusive】Why SSHD? Remarkably improving system performance and Solid Reliability without barely any error.

【NexiGo Exclusive】Why 2TB? A vast space to install and play many AAA-grade games that come in huge file size. This will greatly benefit gamers who share their PS4 with other people (e.g. family members).

2 x USB 3.1 Generation 1 port, 1x AUX Port, HDMI out port (HDR output supported) AC 100-240V, 50/60Hz

Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller With 2 Point Touch Pad, Click Mechanism, Capacitive Type, Six-axis Motion Sensing