NexiGo 2020 Newest Playstation 4 PS4 Pro Console Holiday Bundle 1TB HDD Charging Station Bundle

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $599.00
(as of Jul 16,2020 09:17:38 UTC – Details)


Product Overview

PlayStation 4 Pro Console
Delivers powerful graphics and speed, deeply integrated social capabilities, connected gaming, intelligent personalization, innovative second-screen features and more for a comprehensive experience.

1TB HDD of storage
Provides ample storage space for several blockbuster games, plenty of apps, indie titles, recorded game footage and more.

Stream live TV with PlayStation Vue
It helps you find what you’re looking for and get it at the touch of a button.

Remote Play
PS4 games can be played remotely on the PlayStation Vita’s 5″” high-definition screen over a local wireless network. PlayStation Vita sold separately.

DualShock 4 wireless controller
Features improved dual analog sticks and trigger buttons, a sensitive SIXAXIS motion sensor, and a touchpad located on the top for more control and new ways to play and interact with games.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS:

Brand: Sony

Type: Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB HDD Console ONLY

Color: Jet Black

Central Processing Unit: x86-64 AMD “”Jaguar””, 8 cores

Installed RAM: GDDR5 8GB

Hard Drive Size: 1TB HDD

Max Graphic Quality: 1080P

Bluetooth: Yes

Wireless Compatibility: Wireless A, Wireless AC, Wireless B, Wireless G, Wireless N

USB: Super-Speed USB (USB 3.0) port x 2

HDMI: 1

Number Of Controllers: 1

Cable(s) Included: AC power, HDMI, USB

Dimensions: 18.5 x 15 x 4.9 inch
Includes a jet-black 1TB HDD PlayStation 4 System, a Matching DualShock 4 Wireless Controller; a controller charging station (No Extra Controller);
4K gaming and entertainment – games and movies shine with amazing 4K clarity, burst into life like never before
AMD Jaguar x86-64 8-Core Single-chip Processor, AMD Radeon 4.20 TFLOPS GDDR5 8GB Graphics, 1TB Hard Disk Drive
2 x USB 3.1 Generation 1 port, 1 x AUX Port, HDMI out port (HDR output supported) AC 100-240V, 50/60Hz
Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller With 2 Point Touch Pad, Click Mechanism, Capacitive Type, Six-axis Motion Sensing

Post Views: 16

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR