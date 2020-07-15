NexiGo 2020 Newest Playstation 4 PS4 1TB HDD Console, Fortnite_Game Charging Station Dock Bundle

Price: $499.00
PlayStation 4 console
Delivers powerful graphics and speed, deeply integrated social capabilities, connected gaming, intelligent personalization, innovative second-screen features and more for a comprehensive experience.
1TB HDD of storage
Provides ample storage space for several blockbuster games, plenty of apps, indie titles, recorded game footage and more.
Stream live TV with PlayStation Vue
Helps you find what you’re looking for and get it at the touch of a button.
Remote Play
PS4 games can be played remotely on the PlayStation Vita’s 5″ high-definition screen over a local wireless network. PlayStation Vita sold separately.
DualShock 4 wireless controller
Features improved dual analog sticks and trigger buttons, a sensitive SIXAXIS motion sensor, and a touchpad located on the top for more control and new ways to play and interact with games.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS:
Brand: NexiGo
Type: PlayStation 4 1TB HDD Console
Color:Jet Black
Central Processing Unit :x86-64 AMD “Jaguar”, 8 cores
Installed RAM:GDDR5 8GB
Hard Drive Size: 1TB HDD
Max Graphic Quality:1080P
Bluetooth:Yes
Wireless Compatibility: Wireless A, Wireless AC, Wireless B, Wireless G, Wireless N
USB:Super-Speed USB (USB 3.0) port x 2
HDMI: 1
Game Title(s) Included: Fortnite
Number Of Controllers: 1
Number Of Games: 1
Cable(s) Included :AC power, HDMI, USB
Dimensions: 16.8 x 13.9 x 4.02 inch
Includes a jet-black 1TB HDD PlayStation 4 System, a Matching DualShock 4 Wireless Controller; Fortnite Game; a Charging Dock (No EXTRA Controller);
4K gaming and entertainment – games and movies shine with amazing 4K clarity, burst into life like never before
AMD Jaguar x86-64 8-Core Single-chip Processor, AMD Radeon 4.20 TFLOPS GDDR5 8GB Graphics, 1TB Hard Disk Drive
2 x USB 3.1 Generation 1 port, 1x AUX Port, HDMI out port (HDR output supported) AC 100-240V, 50/60Hz
Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller With 2 Point Touch Pad, Click Mechanism, Capacitive Type, Six-axis Motion Sensing