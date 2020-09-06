NexiGo 128GB Micro SD Card with Adapter, MicroSDHC/SDXC UHS-I Class 10 V10 A1 Memory Card, up to 100MB/s, Full HD, High-Speed Flash TF Card for Nintendo-Switch Smartphone Tablet PC Drone Camera



【High-Speed Data Transfer】 The NexiGo microSD Card with its UHS-I rating provides read speeds up to 104 MB/s, and its U1 / A1 rating provides sequential writing speeds in excess of 10 MB/s. This provides the data transfer speeds necessary for the current generation of technology. (Speeds quoted are based on internal testing in a controlled environment. Actual results will vary based on your conditions.)

【Support 4K/Full HD Video Recording】 High-performance storage for 4K UHD/1080P FHD video recording, high-resolution pictures, mobile gaming, music, data, and more! The V10 rating of the NexiGo microSD Card indicates it is able to accommodate video formats up to 4K, ensuring that no matter what task you are doing your SD card will not hold you back.

【Security & Durable】 The NexiGo microSD Card has a IPX7 rating indicating its level of water resistance, but it also has high-level shock resistance, extreme temperature resistance between -25? and 85?, and is X-ray radiation-resistant. No matter where life takes you, you can still take your equipment.

【Widely Compatible】 Ideal for Android smartphones, tablets, cameras, camcorders, computers, and laptops. The NexiGo microSD card is compatible with all microSD card readers, as well as with a wide variety of full-size SD card readers if you have the suitable SD adapters.

【Lifetime Warranty】 Our lifetime warranty provides you with the protection and value you need. The limited warranty does not extend to these uses: dash cams, CCTV systems, surveillance cameras, and other write-intensive card uses as designated by the manufacturer. The warranty for the SD card adapter is further limited to 1-year from the date of purchase and is subject to the same limitations as described for the microSD card itself.