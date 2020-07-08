Newt Gingrich: Trump carves a place in history, picks up Reagan’s patriotic dream

NEWT GINGRICH: WHY TRUMP’S MOUNT RUSHMORE ADDRESS WAS HIS MOST CRITICAL YET

“But now we’re planning to enter the nineties, plus some things have changed. Younger parents are not sure that an unambivalent appreciation of America is the right thing to instruct modern young ones. And in terms of those who create the popular culture, well-grounded patriotism is no longer the style.

“Our spirit is right back, but we haven’t reinstitutionalized it. We’ve got to do a better job to getting across that America is freedom – freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of enterprise – and freedom is special and rare. It’s fragile; it needs protection.

“We’ve surely got to teach history based perhaps not on what’s in fashion but what’s important…. If we forget what we did, we won’t know who we have been. I am warning of an eradication of the – of the American memory which could result, eventually, in an erosion of the American spirit.

“Let’s start with some basics – more attention to American history and a greater emphasis of civic ritual.”

For 31 years, through four presidencies, President Reagan’s call to teach American history and protect American values and symbols has been ignored.

For three decades, the anti-American elements in our schools, propaganda media and bureaucracies gained momentum and started to censor, condemn and destroy American history, values and symbols.

Last Friday night at Mount Rushmore, President Trump met President Reagan’s challenge.

The Mount Rushmore speech it self was an incredible defense of American history, achievements and values. This is the reason the activists of the anti-American left and the propagandists pretending to function as news media had to attack the speech. It repudiated their anti-American worldview.

Then, in a time of mobs tearing down statues, President Trump came up with a positive counter-offensive – let’s build a national statue park to honor great Americans. In effect, that he was upping the ante on the Marxist mob that desires to destroy America’s memory of its own history.

The idea that President Trump could become a leading advocate of American history and statue- building is a reminder of how the challenges of the presidency lead great leaders to rise to generally meet the needs of reality.

President John F Kennedy captured this sense that history is bigger than any president when he placed on his desk a Breton fisherman’s prayer: “O, God, thy sea is so great and my boat is so small.”

The sea of history reshaping presidents is a deep American story.

President Thomas Jefferson campaigned on frugality and limited government, nevertheless when he had the opportunity to double the United States by making the Louisiana Purchase for $15 million, he did so without hesitation.

President Abraham Lincoln’s only military experience was as a volunteer for a few months in a local war with Native Americans. But once the Civil War required it, he borrowed all the military theory books from the Library of Congress and became our most capable commander in chief.

President Harry Truman ascended from the vice presidency when President Franklin D Roosevelt died. He had seldom been briefed on military and foreign policy issues, but within days he took command and made the decisions that ended World War II and contained the Soviet Empire.

President Trump has faced a similar requirement to build up expertise and knowledge in areas that he never thought would be central to his presidency.

The Trump administration was focused on creating jobs, developing better trade deals for America and containing the Chinese Communist dictatorship while reducing the chance of our young men and women being killed in endless wars.

For a a bit more than 36 months, the Trump boat (to use the JFK analogy) was sailing purposefully toward success. Then the ocean of history struck. First came the Chinese virus. Then came the government-imposed depression and self-isolation. Then came the horrific killing of George Floyd, which led to peaceful protests in the beginning.

Then, in a reaction to the weakness of local Democratic officials, came violent looting and the spread of anti-American violence against people, property and symbols.

President Trump comprehended that the best threat was the rise of the anti-American left – and its particular desire to destroy American history, symbols, and culture.

Trump knew we would recover economically. Indeed, this was his special expertise and the recovery has begun. He knew the herpes virus would sooner or later be conquered. However, the continuing growth of the anti-American left in intensity, numbers, and acts of destruction does not have a natural end.

Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore was a deliberate strategic response to the continuing attack on American history, which President Reagan had discussed 31 years back. In it self, the speech is a powerful introduction to American history and values.

Then President Trump put an suffering stake in the ground in the struggle against people who would erase America’s history and deny the reality of America’s heroes:

“I am announcing the creation of a new monument to the giants of our past,” Trump said. “I am signing an executive order to establish the National Garden of American Heroes, a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans to ever live.”

With this announcement, President Trump became possibly the largest statue creator in American history.

The challenges of the anti-American left called for a visionary response grounded in American history and values. President Trump embraced teaching and sculpture-building as the historically necessary a reaction to a mortal threat to America’s survival.

It is an amazing achievement.

