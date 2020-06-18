Newt Gingrich: Three generations of brainwashing are paying off for the left

We have watched the hard left, the America-hating totalitarians who want to define acceptable speech, as they took over the academic world. The college boards – made up of supposedly sound community leaders – refused to fight. Public universities and colleges continued to engage vehement anti-American professors, the state legislatures and governors refused to fight. Alumni continued to provide to schools, which were teaching their own kids and grandchildren to despise them.

We failed to think through the eventual reality that graduates who had been taught systematic falsehoods would simply take those falsehoods into their jobs. As President Ronald Reagan said, “the trouble with our liberal friends is not that they’re ignorant; it’s just that they know so much that isn’t so.”

As I write in my upcoming book, “Trump and the American Future,” this educated ignorance has now infested our press, bureaucracies and corporate headquarters. These are sincere fanatics. It is this fanaticism that’s been so visible in the last couple weeks.

The uprising by the self-righteous fanatics of The New York Times got their opinion editor fired for the sin of publishing a conservative senator’s op-ed. The fanatics at The Philadelphia Inquirer got their editor fired for running the headline “Buildings Matter Too.” In case after case, the new fanaticism is imposing a thought police model reinforced by the Maoist tradition of public confession and group solidarity.

We were warned this could happen. Having defeated Marxism in the Soviet Union, President Reagan was worried by the rise of anti-Americanism inside our own country. He warned of the collapse of support for America in his farewell address on Jan. 11, 1989. It is lengthy, but I wish to include it here, as it is important to recall now:

“There is a good tradition of warnings in presidential farewells, and I’ve got one that’s been on my mind for a while. But strangely enough it starts with one of the things I’m proudest of in the past eight years: the resurgence of national pride that I called the new patriotism. This national feeling is good, however it wont count for much, and it won’t last unless it’s grounded in thoughtfulness and knowledge.

“An informed patriotism is what we would like. And are we performing a good enough job teaching our kids what America is and what she represents in the long history of the world? Those of us who are over 35 approximately years of age was raised in another America. We were taught, very directly, what it indicates to be an American. And we absorbed, very nearly in the air, a love of country and an appreciation of its institutions.

“If you didn’t get these things from your own family you have them from the neighbor hood, from the father down the street who fought in Korea or the family who lost some body at Anzio. Or you have access to a sense of patriotism from school. And if everything else failed you have access to a sense of patriotism from the popular culture. The movies celebrated democratic values and implicitly reinforced the idea that America was special. TV was like that, too, through the mid-60s.

It would have been a find it difficult to win this fight for America 31 years ago when President Reagan warned us of the consequence of teaching falsehoods and anti-American lies. Now it will be much, much harder.

“But now, we’re going to enter the ’90s, plus some things have changed. Younger parents are not sure that an unambivalent appreciation of America is the right thing to teach modern children. And as for those who create the popular culture, well-grounded patriotism isn’t any longer the style. Our spirit is back, but we have not reinstitutionalized it. We’ve surely got to do a better job of getting across that America is freedom – freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of enterprise. And freedom is special and rare. It’s fragile; it needs [protection].

“So, we’ve got to instruct history based not on what’s popular but what’s important – why the Pilgrims came here, who Jimmy Doolittle was, and what those 30 seconds over Tokyo meant. You know, four years back on the 40th anniversary of D-day, I read a letter from a young woman writing to her late father, who’d fought on Omaha Beach. Her name was Lisa Zanatta Henn, and she said, `we shall always remember, we will never forget what the boys of Normandy did.’

“Well, let’s help her keep her word. If we forget what we did, we wont know who we are. I’m warning of an eradication of the American memory which could result, fundamentally, in an erosion of the American spirit. Let’s begin with some basics: more focus on American history and a better emphasis on civic ritual.”

If we would like America to survive as a constitutional republic under the rule of law, which protects the right of free speech and is focused on the belief that each one of us is endowed by our Creator with certain inalienable rights, among which are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, we have no choice but to fight to defeat the anti-Americans and reassert our nation.

Reagan would comprehend. Lincoln would understand. Freedom itself reaches stake.

