Newt Gingrich: Testing won’t help fight coronavirus unless we do this

Unfortunately, this is exactly the crisis America is at risk of drifting in to as rapid testing expands to tens and thousands of different websites across the country.

If we can’t process and react to each one of these different COVID-19 tests in real-time, then your likelihood of another wave of the virus this fall, in addition to another societal shutdown, increases dramatically.

I was alerted to this looming crisis with a health data management company called Persivia. The topic struck me as incredibly important. The company decided to sponsor a particular, commercial-free bout of my “Newt’s World” podcast centered on the topic.

My guest is Persivia’s chief executive officer, Dr. Mansoor Khan. A 20-year veteran of the software and health care industries, Dr. Khan is eminently qualified to talk about how to report data in real-time – and how crucial it’s to do so now for outbreaks. In fact, his company has helped some states better collect and sound right of testing data and is recommending that a similar system be deployed nationally.

It’s clear from our national response to the pandemic that we need to be more targeted. Incorporating real-time tracking and reporting can better make certain that people are safe and that we will keep our society open with reduced disruption.

Dr. Khan explains in fascinating detail how Persivia is working to improve real-time data reporting and how a nationwide electronic laboratory reporting service would give us an ability to gather and evaluate information that will drastically improve how we fight diseases.

I hope you may listen to this week’s episode to find out about an amazing breakthrough in medical care – the one that could be a powerful weapon against a second wave of the coronavirus, in addition to future pandemics.

