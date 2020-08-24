Newt Gingrich Says Trump Will Win Election ‘Dramatically Bigger’ Than Anyone Expects

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich says that Donald Trump will win the presidential election in a landslide in November.

“I’m predicting that it will be a dramatically bigger victory than people currently expect,” he told Fox News over the weekend. Gingrich believes that a big Trump win is “beginning to build.”

Newt Gingrich tells Jesse Watters he predicts Trump wins the election by a dramatic victory, bigger than people expect ~ ‘you can see it building through the polls and special elections.’ #2020TrumpLandslide @realDonaldTrump @newtgingrich @JesseBWatters pic.twitter.com/N2uydEmbxj — DeplorableArmyBrat (@yogagenie) August 23, 2020

Gingrich predicted a Trump victory in 2016

Gingrich made a similar prediction four years ago when most pundits and pollsters insisted Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton would beat Trump.

“I’m going to go out on a limb tonight and you can keep this tape and remind me about it after the election, OK? Donald Trump’s going to win,” Gingrich said during an interview with Fox News on Aug. 19, 2016.

“Donald Trump’s going to win because, in the end, the country is not going to reward big banks and big unions and big bureaucracies…