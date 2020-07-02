Newt Gingrich Reveals What He Thinks Will Cause Trump To ‘Probably’ Lose The Election To Biden

Former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich just spoke out to predict that President Donald Trump will “probably” lose reelection if a 2nd wave of the coronavirus pandemic causes new lockdown measures to be put set up.

“I think the jury is out. If Trump is right and we can reopen safely with reasonable precautions, he’ll probably get re-elected. If Trump is wrong, and as a result states have to shut down again and the economy goes back in the tank, then he probably won’t get re-elected, no matter what the consequence is, because at that point, people will say, ‘Well, that didn’t work,’” Gingrich said, according to The Blaze. “There’s a lot riding on getting the next couple months to work.”

Gingrich said this in a reaction to questions about whether or not holding rallies could backfire for Trump and his fellow Republicans entering this election. In contrast, he said that Joe Biden’s strategy of preventing the spotlight could possibly pay off for him over time.

“For some people, they prefer safety to risk taking, and it’s very clear that Trump is a risk taker, and it’s very clear that between the virus and the economy and the Chinese… we have a lot of risk out there right now,” Gingrich said.

“So it’s conceivable that Biden, by hiding, looks passive, and looks non-threatening and that may be reassuring to people, they may say, ‘Oh, wow, you know, Biden would never do any of these things.’ Now, it’s also true that Biden probably wouldn’t do anything,” he added.

This comes days after Gingrich said Democrats could be on the right track in terms of their strategy of keeping Biden from the public eye.

“I think the longer they can keep Biden in the basement, the better off they are,” Gingrich said last week. “Every time he comes out of the basement like yesterday in Pennsylvania, he said that 120 million Americans had died from COVID, which is insane. Last week, he said he was running for the U.S. Senate. I think he has a fairly limited grip of things, and I think the more that they can hide him, the better.”

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 29, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is employed by permission.

