Newt Gingrich: Good riddance anti-Trump Republicans who would rather support Biden, Pelosi and Schumer

They find the prospect of a Biden-Pelosi-Schumer machine running America more acceptable than the chance of a Trump-McConnell-McCarthy team being in charge of Washington.

NEWT GINGRICH: TRUMP CARVES A SPOT IN HISTORY, ACCUMULATES REAGAN’S PATRIOTIC DREAM

The deep state Republicans are against Trumpism as much as they truly are against President Trump.

In a genuine sense, the revolt of the anti-Trump Republicans is further evidence of just how different and disruptive the Trump candidacy and the Trump presidency have now been.

Most of the anti-Trump Republicans come from elite schools and built their careers around being the main elite. They valued the professorial intellectual approach. They believed in leaders depending on staff work because they had usually been the staff. Antony Jay’s “Yes, Minister” and “Yes, Prime Minister” could have been discussing them. In many ways, they found President Barack Obama’s professorial style comforting. They may have disagreed on policy, nevertheless they could acknowledge style.

The Trump candidacy was an enormous, rude shock to the deep state Republicans.

These were people who knew how to play the game. They moved efficiently from policy jobs in the bureaucracy to think tanks, where they wrote about their policies for attorneys and lobbyists. They would go on tv or be interviewed in newspapers where they discussed their own policies.

The deep state Republicans caused and socialized with deep state Democrats. They were much more comfortable with deep state Democrats than with most Republicans. They could have bipartisan cocktail parties in Georgetown and nice dinners at elegant restaurants. They frequently went to the exact same vacation towns and enjoyed the same beaches and hobbies.

For the deep state Republicans, Democrats were often much more acceptable and desirable compared to the incorrigible Republicans in the House and Senate – or the incorrigible think tanks such as for example Heritage and Hudson Institute. They were a government in awaiting the next Republican president. Their roots sometimes went dating back to the Dewey Machine, the Dwight Eisenhower White House, and the Gerald Ford Administration. They worked for President Richard Nixon but never liked him (in his heart he was incorrigible irrespective of how brilliant his foreign policy was from their perspective). They loved the Ford Administration and deeply disliked then-Gov. Ronald Reagan almost beating him in the 1976 primaries. They were deeply at home in the Bush Administrations (Yale, Skull and Bones – how could it have more establishment?)

In 2016, they were gearing up for Jeb Bush – despite the fact that he was University of Texas and not Yale. Still, Jeb had been an incredibly innovative governor of Florida and had a warm, positive style. He felt right to the deep state Republicans whose advice that he would count on and whose appointments to major policy posts in a third Bush Administration were virtually a formality.

Then along came Donald J Trump.

It is hard for normal Americans to understand what an enormous shock the Trump candidacy was to the deep state Republicans.

His life time had involved a kind of self-promotion and attract mass media that has been beneath the dignity of elite, supposedly sophisticated intellectuals. He had hosted a successful reality show. He had been associated with professional wrestling. He was constantly fighting with gossip columns. He simply didn’t have the gravitas that Ivy League intellectuals expected of their leaders.

More from Opinion

From early in the campaign, Trump relied on the Federalist Society and the Heritage Foundation to give him conservative names for potential judges and justices. This was going to get rid of the kind of alleged sensible moderates like Justice David Souter, who had proven totally unreliable for conservatives. The deep state Republicans would find it impossible to get their friends judgeships if the conservatives were doing the vetting.

Trump’s entire campaign have been built around outsiders such as for example Steve Bannon, Dave Bossie, Brad Parscale, and the others who had no ties to the standard GOP establishment – except as critics. It was clear his transition would favor outsiders, disruptors, and thorns in the side of the old order. Since the deep state Republicans are the old order, this pattern was a mortal threat to them.

President Trump’s policies were clearly disruptive. The deep state Republicans had fashioned the then-15-year failed policy in the Middle East. They had worked long and hard for NAFTA and close ties to China (which had enriched many billionaires who were also funding their think tanks). From the time that he announced, candidate Trump was targeting their policies and promising to improve them. Their life’s work was being destroyed.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

There was a vulgarity about Trump’s attract working Americans. The sort of people who voted for Obama over Mitt Romney because they distrusted country club, boardroom executive Republicans turned out to be the margin of victory in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Deep State Republicans knew you’d to pretend to serve the people – but Trump actually liked the people. It was an unforgivable violation of class solidarity among the elites.

Trump’s entrepreneurial aggressiveness, risk-taking, and unwillingness allowing the establishment to staff and get a grip on him was a mortal threat to the entire life to which Deep State Republicans aspire. They saw themselves since the movers and shakers and saw elected officials as tools to be manipulated. Suddenly, there is a candidate – and a president – who was too tough and self-directed for the staff to be at the center of things. It was a repudiation of every thing for which that they had spent their lives preparing.

Finally, there was a question of style. Deep State Republicans did not tweet. Deep State Republicans loathed President Trump’s tweets. Deep State Republicans cringed each day when the president went off on some topic which had not been vetted and edited by a Deep State Republican.

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

With this list of profound differences, you can observe why there’s a core number of Deep State Republicans who simply can’t abide the newest order.

So, what do we do about them? We call them Democrats and relax.

To read, hear, and watch more of Newt’s commentary, visit Gingrich360.com.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM NEWT GINGRICH