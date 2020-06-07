Newt Gingrich: Democrats want to steal November election – here’s how

I believe this issue is incredibly essential, now as part of your. So, within my ongoing Election 2020 podcast series, I decided to examine voter fraud in depth in this week’s episode of my podcast “Newt’s World.”

My guest is Hans von Spakovsky, a senior legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation and manager of the think tank’s Election Law Reform Initiative. He is among the preeminent experts on election law and election fraud and explains how Democrats are pushing proposals which will clearly make fraud more predominant.

Anyone who denies the existence of voter fraud in the U.S. needs to go to Heritage’s online database, where they’ll find 1,285 proven instances of it – including 1,110 criminal convictions.

Some of the stories can be striking.

In 2016, for example, Elbert Melton, the former mayor of Gordon, Ala., illegally notarized two ballots, without witnesses present, while running for reelection. Melton won the race by only 16 votes. Many local and state races are decided by such small margins. He was convicted of absentee ballot fraud, removed from office, and sentenced to twelve months in prison.

The biggest way to expand voter fraud is to expand voting by mail. And Democrats want to impose universal vote-by-mail in the united states.

Traditionally, voters have long been able to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to them when they have a valid excuse for maybe not being able to go to their local polling place – the physically disabled or sick, and of course our troops stationed abroad and their families. This is still the case generally in most states, however, many – such as for instance Oregon – simply mail an absentee ballot to every single registered voter.

The problem with mailing ballots such as this is that the lists of registered voters in the united states are in terrible shape, and states perform a poor job of cleaning their voter rolls. In fact, most states have given up on doing this. Every time they take to, well-funded liberal groups accuse them of purging active, eligible voters from the rolls to suppress voting.

As a result, ballots get mailed out to people who no further live at the same addresses because they have moved or died.

Therefore, a precious item, perhaps our society’s best – the ballot – is just available, for anyone to exploit. It isn’t that difficult to imagine how people could fill out fraudulent ballots, mail them in, and have them counted.

Voting by mail also leads to ballot harvesting – the practice of allowing third parties to collect voters’ ballots and turn them in together to polling stations.

Imagine a political operative or a campaign volunteer arriving at your front door to collect your ballot and deliver it for you. Your ballot would no longer be secret, but more importantly, the operative or volunteer could pressure and even intimidate you to vote a certain way – particularly when you are sick, elderly, or speak poor English.

Another invitation for dishonest elections and inaccurate voting is same-day registration. Under this system, in the event that you aren’t registered to vote, you can register on Election Day and immediately vote. Election officials have no time to verify your information or determine if you’re even an eligible voter who lives at the address that you provide.

Democrats are pushing most of these measures in earnest. They included every one and many more in HR 1, the very first bill that Democrats introduced when they retook get a grip on of the House in 2018. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., included the same measures in her $3 trillion monstrosity of a bill that is supposedly meant to stimulate the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pelosi and the Democrats are using the coronavirus being an excuse to impose these voting laws and other far-left ideas on the country. As Hans von Spakovsky explains to me, Liberia had a successful election in 2014 despite the Ebola epidemic. Wisconsin also held an election without issues earlier this season, as did South Korea, amid the existing pandemic.

Polling places just need to institute the necessary security precautions, which they can perform. The fearmongering from the headlines media and the left about the consequences of holding the November election face-to-face has no basis in reality.

But Democrats are still pushing these voting laws as a deliberate strategy to maximize their ability to win elections. I’ve spent a lifetime in politics and don’t remember anything this bad, where people are so blatantly and openly willing to push illegality – in this case in the shape of voter fraud.

As von Spakovsky notes, Democrats have gotten to the point where they believe the ends justify the means. They genuinely believe that President Trump is so terrible and evil that such a thing they do to win, even cheating, is justified.

I hope you’ll listen to this week’s episode to learn how Democrats try to steal not only the November election but also future elections. And I hope you’ll listen to my next episode, set to air Wednesday, on the nationwide riots and protests following a killing of George Floyd.

