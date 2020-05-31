Newt Gingrich: Coronavirus and seniors — Cuomo sold them out. Here are the astonishing details

Why is New York the epicenter of the virus? Did the lack of management from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D.) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D.) contribute to rising the unfold of the virus?

I attempt to reply these questions on this week’s episode of my podcast “Newt’s World.” My visitor is Dr. Betsy McCaughey, former lieutenant governor of New York from 1995 to 1998 and creator of “The Next Pandemic,” wherein she discusses the coronavirus disaster and how one can battle the subsequent pandemic with out an financial shutdown.

Of course, the information media has been completely unwilling to inform the fact about New York state. Cuomo has been portrayed as some Churchillian determine, main his state by this disaster courageously and successfully. Just a couple of weeks in the past, individuals had been even calling for Cuomo to run for president.

Contrast that with the protection of red-state governors from Georgia, Florida and different locations who’ve been portrayed as heartless and incompetent.

In actuality, New York has much more infections and deaths than another state, and it’s due to dangerous choices from Cuomo and others, not dangerous luck.

Most egregiously, Cuomo’s Health Department truly mandated that nursing houses settle for sufferers with coronavirus from hospitals. As the pandemic worsened and hospitals in New York crammed up with individuals contaminated by the virus, hospitals stated they wanted to maneuver aged sufferers into nursing houses with empty beds to make room for others. The state authorities wouldn’t even let nursing houses require coronavirus testing for admission.

This course of led to an astonishing variety of deaths in nursing houses. And McCaughey, who has intimate data of Albany’s interior workings, explains intimately how all of it occurred as a result of Cuomo sold out New York’s senior residents to the hospital trade.

Indeed, the Greater New York Hospital Association is a large donor to Cuomo. With a lot cash at stake, McCaughey argues, Cuomo and his Health Department kowtowed to the hospital trade and selected cash over lives.

We additionally transcend New York and look towards the subsequent pandemic by discussing McCaughey’s guide. She details how we don’t must put the nation on lockdown to combat a pandemic and can use a lot of new applied sciences that, inexplicably, we don’t appear to be prioritizing now.

I hope you’ll take heed to this week’s episode to listen to the fact about what is occurring in New York and assist me suppose by how we will put together for the subsequent pandemic. I additionally hope you’ll take heed to my subsequent episode, set to air Wednesday. We’ll be discussing the way forward for house exploration and house as an infrastructure funding, subjects close to and expensive to my coronary heart.

