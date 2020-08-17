Newt Gingrich Believes Biden-Harris Will Implode And That Right Now Is Their Peak

On Monday, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted that the Democrats’ presidential ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will “collapse.”

Gingrich told “Fox & Friends” that “this will be the high-water mark before the collapse of the Biden-Harris ticket.”

Newt Gingrich predicts Biden-Harris ticket will collapse: ‘This will be the high-water mark’ https://t.co/6a4svwUKTx #FoxNews — John Galt (@dhrxsol1234) August 17, 2020

RELATED: New CNN Poll Shows Trump Surging By Double Digits Nationally

Will Biden-Harris fail as badly as Democrat McGovern in 1972?

Gingrich believes the 2020 Democratic ticket will one day be looked back on as being similar to former presidential candidate George McGovern’s 1972 bid, in which Richard Nixon defeated Sen. McGovern in a landslide.

With Antifa-led vandalism under the guise of “protest” still happening nationwide, it’s hard to to also conjure up images of the chaotic 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Chicago’s Democrat Mayor Richard Dayley at the time even issued “shoot to kill” orders.