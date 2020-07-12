Newt Gingrich: Alarming anti-Semitism surge, other major issues addressed in upcoming Daniel Silva novel

Through Allon’s thrilling adventures, Silva has discussed Russia, the Catholic Church, and the terrorist threat from the Muslim world, among other issues. In Silva’s newest novel “The Order” which will be released on July 14, he also relates to the alarming surge in anti-Semitism world wide over the last couple of years. He links the problem in part from what he calls far-right populism in Europe.

I discuss The Order with Silva with this week’s episode of my podcast “Newt’s World.” In the novel, Pope Paul VII’s private secretary summons Allon to Rome following the Holy Father dies suddenly. The Catholic world has been told that Paul died of a coronary arrest, but the secretary, Archbishop Luigi Donati, suspects he was murdered for reasons which have implications for the Church far beyond Paul’s death. Allon must race to get the truth as a shadowy Catholic society with ties to the European far right plots to control the papacy.

Interestingly, when Silva first introduced Allon to the planet years ago, that he thought there clearly was far too much anti-Semitism and anti-Israel hatred for an Israeli character to work in the mass market. He told me that providing people a greater comprehension of what it indicates to be an Israeli and an Israeli intelligence officer is one reason for the series’ massive success.

In his new book, Silva explores the sourced elements of anti-Semitism and notes importantly that herpes of Jew-hatred did not begin in Nazi Germany — far from it. There was a long and brutal history of massacring Jews in Europe, and the Holocaust was supposed to be the pogrom to end all pogroms.

Silva and I also discuss a host of important subjects from the Catholic Church, to Islamic terrorism, to the coronavirus. We also delve into the planet of art, which plays a central role in Allon’s — and therefore Silva’s — life. As with most great novelists, Silva spends additional time in the pinnacle of his main character than his or her own.

I hope you may listen to this week’s episode to have a highly entertaining and insightful conversation. I also hope you will tune in for my next episode, set to air Wednesday, on reinventing American education today.

