NEWSHONE Duvet Cover for Weighted Blanket | Fuzzy Soft Flannel Fleece Material | Queen/King Size 60”x80” | Navy Blue

Product Description

Breathable and Skin-friendly Surface

Weighted Blanket is made of high-quality flannel that is breathable and moisture-resistant, enabling to stay drier and warmer cozy.

Quick Remove

Removable duvet cover with smooth zipper closure, keep it more convenient to take your blanket in and out. No worries in installation and replace.

Comfortable

Take a nap, cuddle up, watch TV, or read a book. The Weighted Blanket isn’t just ideal for a good night’s sleep – it’ll bring calm, comfort, and coziness to any time, day or night.

Easy Wash Care

Duvet cover wash easier than blanket. Machine clean or hand wash in cold water; do not bleach; tumble dry at low heat; no deformation after washing.

Multi-colors

Suit your preferences for your bedroom, guest room or children’s room decor, such as navy, blue,and gray. It also can be a special gift for new homeowners.

Protect Your Blanket

Not only will it keep your weighted blanket free of dust and stains, but also make your heavy blanket brand new and extend the usage lifetime.

About NEWSHONE

NEWSHONE is committed to blankets and duvet covers for decades, combined with the current most fashionable elements. With the simple design to give people visual enjoyment, and the exquisite technology to conquer the people’s heart, we strive to create a comfortable sleep environment. Let the fast pace of life slow down in sleep. Relax. Relax. Relax. Be full of energy every day!

Super soft, durable and lightweight

Wrinkle & fade resistant

Machine washable

About NEWSHONE Removable Cover



Unzipping and untying the removable outer liner from the weighted inner liner each time you want to wash your weighted blanket is the relatively easy part. Reattaching it isn’t so easy.

First, you have turn the removable cover inside out.

Then you have to maneuver the heavy inner liner inside the outer liner, and tie the strands of fabric to the middle and four corners.

Then you have to line up the zipper and zip the outer liner around the heavy inner liner, if not misaligned or jammed.

The entire reattaching process can take up to five minutes or longer.

SOFT & COMFORTABLE: Our ultra-soft Premium Flannel Duvet Cover is made of 100% polyester to keep you cozy and comfortable! Rich, soft, and fluffy, Flannel is the ideal fabric for supreme comfort and temperature control!

FIT & SIZING: Specifically designed to match the Queen/King size 60”x80” Weighted Blanket, the flannel duvet cover ensures that your blanket won’t slide around inside. Available in a wide assortment of charming colors, our flannel duvet cover matches any bedroom.

MACHINE WASHABLE: This removable duvet cover is machine washable on a low, gentle setting, mild detergent no bleaching, then air dry. Turn the duvet cover inside out so you can easily tie the corner ties together with the loops of the weighted blanket (Manual instruction included)

CHOOSE A SIZE: We offer duvet covers in 3 different sizes and 3 different colors. Make sure to choose the right-sized cover to match your blanket’s size.

100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: We LOVE our customers and take pride in providing a pleasant shopping experience. If for any reason you’re unhappy with your purchase, we offer a full refund!