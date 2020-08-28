News of Swiss Agreement Allowing Deportations to China Raises Concerns for Tibetans

A formerly obscure agreement in between Switzerland and China allowing Chinese authorities gain access to to Chinese nationals using for asylum in the European nation has actually shown up for renewal, triggering concerns that the law might be utilized to expel Tibetans and other ethnic minorities leaving persecution by Beijing.

The file, very first checked in 2015 and never ever formally released, was exposed today by the Swiss NZZ am Sonntag news website, and instantly drew criticism from Swiss legislators and other observers who called for the agreement to be withdrawn.

Nicolas Walder, a Swiss member of parliament, explained himself as stunned by the news of the agreement’s presence, informing RFA’s Tibetan Service that it had actually never ever been advanced for conversation in Swiss civil society or parliament or by the Swiss individuals themselves.

“I’m personally very much against that agreement, because it raises questions about the protection of people seeking asylum or seeking protection in Switzerland, even if the Administration gives us some guarantee that information about Tibetans and Uyghurs will not be shared with the central Chinese government,” Waldron stated.

Asking Chinese authorities to come to Switzerland to identify the identity of individuals getting away persecution in China “resembles asking a criminal …