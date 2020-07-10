News Headlines | Today’s UK & World News

Tory MP Caroline Nokes joined social media users in questioning why people can not get their eyebrows waxed when men might have their beards trimmed. Beauty salons, nail bars, tattoo and massage studios, human anatomy and skin piercing services, physical therapy businesses and spas will reopen from Monday. Updated Covid-19 secure guidance sets out the measures that those providing close contact services should follow to safeguard staff and customers. Only services no longer working in the best risk zone – while watching face – should be available, the department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said. It means treatments such as face waxing, eyelash treatments, make-up application and facial treatments should not be provided until Government advice changes. Also on the barred list are dermarolling, dermaplaning, microblading and electrolysis on the face because of the close contact needed. But basic treatments including manicures, pedicures, leg waxing and bikini waxing are all set to return. It comes despite men being allowed ‘simple beard trims, thinning or removing bulk or length which can be done using either clippers or scissors’.