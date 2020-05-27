News Corp announces end of nearly 100 Australian print newspapers in huge shift to digital | News Corporation

News Corp Australia has verified more than 100 regional and local newspapers will end up digital just or vanish entirely, and there’ll be a substantial amount of project losses.

The executive chairman of News Corp Australasia, Michael Miller, thanked the departing employees because of their “professionalism, dedication and contribution”.

“They have provided News with invaluable years of service,” Miller said. “Their passionate commitment to the communities in which they live and work and their role in ensuring these have been informed and served by trusted local media has been substantial.”

Three Sydney newspapers in wealthy regions — that the Wentworth Courier, that the Mosman Daily along with also the North Shore Times — may restart print variants since they have healthy property advertising revenue.

Miller said a review had found that customers were subscribing and reading to information online and advertising had been moving online.

“COVID-19 has impacted the sustainability of community and regional publishing,” he explained. “Despite the audiences of News Corp’s digital mastheads growing more than 60 per cent as Australians turned to trusted media sources during the peak of the recent COVID-19 lockdowns, print advertising spending, which contributes the majority of our revenues, has accelerated its decline.

“Consequently, to fulfill these changing trends, we’re reshaping News Corp Australia to concentrate on where customers and companies are shifting along with to fortify our position Australia’s top digital news websites firm. This will entail using more digital just journalists and earning trades in digital promotion and promotion solutions for our partners”

The subsequent regional names will end up digital just: Queensland — Mackay’s Daily Mercury, Rockhampton’s Morning Bulletin, Gladstone’s Observer, Bundaberg’s NewsMail, Fraser Coast Chronicle, Gympie Times, Sunshine Coast Daily, Queensland Times, Warwick Daily News, Central and North Burnett Times, Central Queensland News, Chinchilla News, Dalby Herald, Gatton Star, Noosa News, South Burnett Times, Stanthorpe Border Post, Western Star, Western Times, Whitsunday Times, Whitsunday Coast Guardian and Bowen Independent, news in the cities covered by the Atherton Tablelander, Northern Miner, Post Douglas & Mossman Gazette and Burdekin Advocate will last to seem, as it will today, below the regional segments of that the Cairns Post and Townsville Bulletin; NSW — Tweed Daily News, Ballina Advocate, Byron Shire News, Coffs Coast Advocate, Grafton Daily Examiner and Lismore Northern Star; Northern Territory — The Centralian Advocate.

The majority of names in New South Wales along with also the Australian Capital Territory, Leader in Melbourne, Quest in Brisbane and Messenger in Adelaide — may eventually become digital only.

Melbourne Leader names – Stonnington, Mornington Peninsula, Knox, Whitehorse, Monash, Northern, Whittlesea, Maroondah, Moorabbin, Mordialloc Chelsea, Moreland, Lilydale and Yarra Valley, Frankston, Bayside, Caulfield Port Phillip, Cranbourne, Greater Dandenong, Moonee Valley, Maribyrnong, Wyndham;.

NewsLocal in NSW and ACT — Fairfield Advance, Penrith Press, Macarthur Chronicle, Blacktown Advocate, Canterbury Bankstown Express, Central Coast Express, Hills Shire Times, Hornsby Advocate, Liverpool Leader, Manly Daily, Northern District Times, Parramatta Advertiser, Inner West Courier, Southern Courier, Illawarra Star, Wagga Wagga News, St George Shire Standard, Canberra Star, Newcastle News, Blue Mountains News, Central Sydney, South Coast News.

Quest in Queensland — Albert and Logan News, Caboolture Herald, Westside News, Pine Rivers Press, Redcliffe and Bayside Herald, South-West News, Wynnum Herald, North Lakes Times, Redlands Community News, Springfield News.

Messenger in SA — Messenger South Plus; Messenger East Plus, Messenger North, Messenger West, Messenger City, Adelaide Hills and Upper Spencer Gulf.