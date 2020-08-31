Newman says Reddick ‘just ran out of talent’ in late wreck

Reddick, a novice in the NASCAR Cup Series, was on the outdoors of the playoffs going into the routine season ending at Daytona International Speedway.

The Richard Childress Racing motorist came close to Victory Lane previously this year with a second-place surface at Texas, and came close once again Saturday night at Daytona.

But with a possible playoff berth on the line, hostility got the very best of the 24-year-old racer and the field spent for it. He attempted to clear Kyle Busch for the race lead, however both entered into the wall and a number of cars and trucks got swept up in the crash that followed.

10 cars and trucks were gathered in the very first ‘Big One’ of the 400-mile race. Reddick had the ability to continue, just to crash out in another event not of his own making right after. Ryan Newman and Erik Jones were amongst the motorists removed in the Lap 153 mishap and neither had anything good to state about Reddick.

Reddick’s night ended 7 laps later on when he was swept up in the 2nd huge crash of the night, which likewise ended Jimmie Johnson’s playoff hopes. Reddick used an apology for his part in the very first event after being launched from the infield care center.