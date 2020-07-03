Newlyweds Swept Out To Sea After Wave Crashes Their Wedding Photoshoot (Video)

Talk about being swept off your feet…

A tender moment between a bride and groom converted into a lethal nightmare if the couple were taken out to sea with a massive wave while they certainly were taking wedding photos.

According to reports, the marriage photoshoot from hell happened as the couple were looking at an oceanside rock near the Montage Hotel on Laguna Beach’s Treasure Island Beach in Southern California.

Eyewitness Ionel Coroama captured the terrifying moment (below), showing the pair standing on the rock in their white gown and black tuxedo with who appears to be a photographer whenever a massive wave comes and takes them into the Pacific Ocean.

Coroama stops recording, but resumes because the Laguna Beach Fire Department arrives at the scene and lifeguards arrived at the rescue. Thankfully, neither was considered injured in the incident.

Ch-ch-check out the video (below) to begin to see the bride and groom create a memory they’ll never forget.