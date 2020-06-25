Newly Single Sofia Richie Is ‘Still Processing’ Her Painful Breakup With Scott Disick

We just KNEW Sofia Richie needed to be feeling some form of way about all of that recent flirty activity between Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian…

It’s only been of a month considering that the 21-year-old ended her 3-year-long relationship with the Talentless creator and since then, it’s been nonstop headlines concerning the KUWTK star and his baby momma — like Sofia was just a casual blip with time that we should all ignore. SMH!

Related: Sofia Richie Talks Kourtney & Scott Dynamic Months Before Their Split

As we suspected, Lionel Richie‘s newly single daughter is definitely feeling the burn off right now. Sources close to the situation recently told People she actually is “still processing the breakup,” since the insider further explained:

“It was a serious relationship, not some fling, and she was there for Scott through some tough times. It hurts to see all the speculation about Scott and Kourtney, but she is so young and gets so much attention. She’ll be totally fine.”

Oof. There’s so much to unpack there, but a very important factor is without a doubt: they’re so right about this last part! Sofia is stunning and we’re maybe not worried about her landing on her behalf feet in the romance department long-term.

However, there’s no denying that the model held her now ex-boyfriend down by way of a lot over time and even up to the very moment before they broke up. In fact, Sofia was reportedly the one who urged him to seek specialized help after noticeable changes in his mood, decision-making, and substance use during the quarantine. She then reached out to Kourtney, who later intervened and gave Scott an “ultimatum” before that he decided to shortly go to rehab.

Who knew she’d essentially be sending him right back to his former lover’s arms?!

With all of this speak about the co-parents-of-three being an OTP, we truly feel for the girl today!

Related: Scott Disick Is ‘Always Going To Be In Love’ With Kourtney Kardashian

Perhaps this clean break is actually for the best, though. Earlier this month, a source told E! News that Richie is actually spending so much time to pick up the pieces and move on today:

“Things seem different this time. Sofia is very happy doing what she’s doing with her friends. She’s doing well on her own and not really looking back.”

Not to say, a different insider just told Us Weekly that Kourtney and Scott are “not back together” but are “incredibly close” nowadays. Based on that tidbit alone, it appears as though there isn’t much sense to hold to the past.

Sending her lots of love and strength moving forward. Chin up, gurl!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]