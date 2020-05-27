Newly released video shows a woman pushing her 9-year-old son into a canal, police say

That minute, police say, was Patricia Ripley’s earlier effort at murder her son, Alejandro, prior to doing well at a later time.

In the current video to be released, taped Thursday night, Ripley, 45, can be seen strolling with her son along a canal. Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome verified to CNN the identifications of both.

The mommy and also youngster are seen quiting along the side of the water and also minutes later on she shows up to press the youngster into the water. Ripley is after that seen fleing from the canal.

She later returns with a male to save the child out of the water. Once they are successful, Ripley is seen standing with the youngster drying him off with a towel, talking with onlookers in your area where the event happened.