Newly released video shows a woman pushing her 9-year-old son into a canal, police say

That minute, police say, was Patricia Ripley’s earlier effort at murder her son, Alejandro, prior to doing well at a later time.
In the current video to be released, taped Thursday night, Ripley, 45, can be seen strolling with her son along a canal. Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome verified to CNN the identifications of both.
The mommy and also youngster are seen quiting along the side of the water and also minutes later on she shows up to press the youngster into the water. Ripley is after that seen fleing from the canal.
She later returns with a male to save the child out of the water. Once they are successful, Ripley is seen standing with the youngster drying him off with a towel, talking with onlookers in your area where the event happened.
An hr later on, Ripley took her quickly to a various canal where the child sank, according to a police sworn statement. His body was located the following day.
CNN has actually connected to Ripley’s lawyer for a remark concerning the launch of thevideo
.
She originally claimed he was abducted
Ripley originally informed police that her son was abducted yet later on confessed throughout an investigation that she led him to a canal where he sank, according to the sworn statement. She has actually been billed with first-degree murder and also first-degree conscious tried murder.
In a Saturday declaration to CNN, Ripley’s lawyer, Nelson Rodriguez-Varela, claimed the components of the apprehension sworn statement are just claims and also not evidence of his customer’s sense of guilt.
“Our position is that Mrs. Ripley is a good woman and mother who always looked after the best interest of her son Alejandro. This is not the time to rush to judgment in this matter,” the declaration claimed. “At this very preliminary stage, Mrs. Ripley is presumed innocent as any person charged with a crime would be.”