Newgarden “cautiously optimistic” about Indy 500 prospects

Newgarden will begin 13 th, having actually outqualified his 3 Indy 500- winning colleagues Will Power, Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves, and in today’s 2 hour session he clocked seventh finest speed– once again as leading Penske runner.

He stated later: “I wanted to almost go back to the garage after 30 minutes and just leave the car the way it was. It felt really good. Carb Day is one of those days where if you car feels good, you almost don’t want to use it up. If it doesn’t feel good, you’re going to use the whole session.

“I feel confident [but] you can’t go in with too much confidence. You have to be cautious. [We were] trying to make sure we have every detail in place, have a good game plan. Make sure we look at the small things that could catch us out. But I felt like our Shell car was good.

“Team Chevy has done an amazing job giving us a good race package. Obviously not where we wanted to be on qualifying weekend, but I feel confident with what we’re bringing into race day and think we can challenge the front guys.”

However, he sounded a note of cautioning that performing at 75degF ambient temperature level from 11am to 1pm today made the session less pertinent than perfect, considered that the race will begin at 2.30 pm ET on Sunday, when peak temperature level is anticipated to be 86degF. The cooler temperature levels, …