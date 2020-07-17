Newest Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle W /Game :Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition



Price: $628.50

Storage: 1TB HDD

Memory: 8GB GDDR5

GPU: 4.20 TFLOPS, AMD Radeon Based Graphics Engine

CPU: X86-64 AMD “Jaguar” 8 Cores Processor

BD/DVD Drive: BD x 6 CAV, DVD x 8 CAV

Input/Output: 3 x Super-Speed USB (USB 3.1 Gen.1) Port, 1 x AUX Port, HDMI Out Port (Supports 4K/HDR), Digital Out (Optical) Port, Memory Card Support

Networking: 10/100/1000 Ethernet, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.0

Power: AC 100-240V, 50/60Hz

Color: Jet Black

Dimensions(inches): 12.87″ x 11.61″ x 2.17″

Weight: 7.28 Lbs

This Bundle includes: PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console, PlayStation 4 Wireless Controller, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition, HDMI Cable, Power Cable and USB Cable

4.20 TFLOPS, AMD Radeon Based Graphics, 2160p Resolution, X86-64 AMD “Jaguar” 8 Cores Processor, BD x 6 CAV, DVD x 8 CAV, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.0

The feel, shape, and sensitivity of the DUALSHOCK 4’s analog sticks and trigger buttons have been enhanced to offer players absolute control for all games on PlayStation 4

Turn On Boost Mode To Give PS4 Games Access To The Increased Power Of PS4 Pro. For HD TV Enhanced Games, Players Can Benefit From Increased Image Clarity, Faster Frame Rates, And Other Enhancements

PS4 Pro Enables Game Resolution Output at Native 2160p Resolution, Stream 4K Videos, Movies, and Shows to Your PS4 Pro. With An HDR TV, Compatible PS4 Games Display an Unbelievably Vibrant and Lifelike Range Of Colors