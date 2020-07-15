Newest Nintendo Switch Lite Game Console, Yellow, 5.5” Touchscreen, Built-in Plus Control Pad, W/128GB Micro SD Card, Built-in Speakers, 3.5mm Audio Jack



Price: $349.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 18:53:52 UTC – Details)





【Compatible games】 The Nintendo Switch Lite system plays the library of Nintendo Switch games that work in handheld mode.

【Compact and lightweight】 The Nintendo Switch Lite is designed specifically for handheld play. With its light, sleek design, this system is ready to hit the road whenever you are.

【Built-in controllers】 Controllers are built right into the system for handheld play, and the left side sports a +Control Pad.

【So many games to play】 The Nintendo Switch family is home to exclusive games from franchises like Super Smash Bros., The Legend of Zelda, Mario Kart, and many more. You’ll also find great games from other developers—with more added every week!

【Dedicated to handheld play】The system for gamers on the go. The Nintendo Switch Lite is designed specifically for handheld play—so you can jump into your favorite games wherever you happen to be. It also bundle with Hesval 128GB Micro SD card for Nintendo Switch.