Newest Nintendo Switch Lite Game Console, Gray, 5.5” Touchscreen, Built-in Plus Control Pad, W/128GB Micro SD Card, Built-in Speakers, 3.5mm Audio Jack



Price: $329.90

(as of Jul 16,2020 18:18:28 UTC – Details)



Screen:

5.5 IN Touch Screen (1280×720)

CPU/GPU: NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor

Storage: 32 GB of internal storage, a portion of which is reserved for use by the system. Users can easily expand storage space using microSDHC or microSDXC cards up to 2TB (sold separately).

Wireless:

Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 4.1 / NFC (near field communication)

Speakers: Stereo

Buttons:

Left Stick Right Stick A/B/X/Y/L/R/ZL/ZR/+/- Buttons + Control Pad Power Button Volume Button HOME Button Capture Button

USB connector:

USB Type-C Used for charging only.

Headphone/mic jack: 3.5mm audio jack

Game card slot: Nintendo Switch game cards

microSD card slot:

Compatible with microSD, microSDHC and microSDXC memory cards.

*Once the microSDXC card is inserted, a system update will be necessary. An Internet connection is required to perform this system update.

Sensor: Accelerometer / gyroscope

Operating environment: 41-95 degrees F / 20-80% humidity

Internal battery: Lithium ion battery / battery capacity 3570mAh

Battery life:

Approx. 3.0 to 7.0 hours

Charging time: Approx. 3 hours

Compatibility

Compatible Games: Nintendo Switch games that support Handheld mode

Joy-Con Controllers: Joy-Con controllers not included

Nintendo Switch Dock: Not compatible with Nintendo Switch dock. Does not support output to a TV. Therefore, it does not come with a dock, HDMI cable or kickstand.

Dimensions (Overall)

4.49 inches (H) x 8.86 inches (W) x 3.35 inches (D)

Bundle Accessories: 128GB Micro SD Card

【Compatible games】 The Nintendo Switch Lite system plays the library of Nintendo Switch games that work in handheld mode.

【Compact and lightweight】 The Nintendo Switch Lite is designed specifically for handheld play. With its light, sleek design, this system is ready to hit the road whenever you are.

【Built-in controllers】 Controllers are built right into the system for handheld play, and the left side sports a +Control Pad.

【So many games to play】 The Nintendo Switch family is home to exclusive games from franchises like Super Smash Bros., The Legend of Zelda, Mario Kart, and many more. You’ll also find great games from other developers—with more added every week!

【Dedicated to handheld play】The system for gamers on the go. The Nintendo Switch Lite is designed specifically for handheld play—so you can jump into your favorite games wherever you happen to be. It also bundle with Hesval 128GB Micro SD card for Nintendo Switch.