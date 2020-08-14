Newest Microsoft Surface Pro 7 SP7 12.3” 10-Point Touch Display Tablet PC W/Surface Type Cover & Surface Pen, Intel 10th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Windows 10, Platinum (Latest Model)



Memory: 8GB Memory

Hard Drive: 128GB SSD

Include: Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Type Cover (Black) & Surface Pen (Platinum)

Display: High-resolution 12.3″ (2736 x 1824) PixelSense 10-Point Touch Display

Processor: Intel 10th Generation Core i5

Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Video: Intel HD Graphics Series

Audio: HD Audio with Stereo Speakers

Ports: 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x Mini DisplayPort, 1 x 1/8″ (3.5 mm) Headphone/Microphone, 2x Integrated Microphone

Sensors: Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope

Wireless Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0

Webcam: 8.0 MP / Video: 1920 x 1080p Rear-Facing Camera, 5.0 MP / Video: 1920 x 1080p Front-Facing Camera

Micro Card Reader: Yes

Color: Platinum

Dimensions(inches): 11.50″ x 7.90″ x 0.3″

Weight: 1.7 Lbs

Next-Gen power to fuel your ideas: Powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core processor and over two times faster than Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro 7 keeps up with you. This next-generation laptop features the versatility of a studio and tablet, so you can type, touch, draw, write, work, and play more naturally.

With multitasking speed, improved graphics, amazing entertainment, quality Wi-Fi performance, and long battery life. The high-resolution PixelSense display with ambient light sensing automatically adjusts to lighting conditions.

More ways to connect: Now with both USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging.

The standout design won’t weigh you down – ultra slim and light – Surface Pro 7 starts at just 1.70 lbs. All-day battery life up to 10.5 hours, plus the ability to go from empty to full faster – about 80% in just over an hour.

With Windows 10 Home, enjoy familiar features, such as password-free Windows Hello sign-in. Create your best work with Office 365 on Windows, and keep photos and files safe in the cloud with integrated OneDrive.