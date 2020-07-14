Newest Flagship Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB HDD Bundle with Two (2X) Wireless Controllers, 1-Month Game Pass Trial, 14-Day Xbox Live Gold Trial – White



Price: $465.00 - $423.99

(as of Jul 14,2020 16:08:45 UTC – Details)



The only console designed to play the best games of the past, present, and future. Play over 1,300 games including more than 200 exclusives and over 400 classics from Xbox 360 and Original Xbox.

Xbox Game Pass o1-month free trial included: Get 1 month of Xbox Game Pass. Play Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, and Crackdown 3 with Xbox Game Pass the day they’re released, and over 100 more great games, for one low monthly price.

Xbox Live Gold o14-day free trial included: Get 14-day trial of Xbox Live Gold. Play with friends on the most advanced multiplayer network, get free games, and receive exclusive discounts.

Immersive 4K

Elevate your entertainment experience with the power of 4k. The gaming console provides instant access to a variety of 4K streaming apps. Watch your favorite movies and TV shows in stunning detail. The Xbox One S also features a 4K Blu-ray drive that’s perfect for any Blu-Ray collector. Relax and enjoy a rich cinematic experience powered by brilliant visuals and immersive audio.

1 TB of Storage

Download game and apps with ease. With 1TB of space, this Xbox One S bundle offers enough space to store almost a dozen of your best games with lots of extra space for those all-important save files.

Is the Xbox One S Starter Bundle Backward Compatible?

Take a journey to the past whenever you want. The most powerful console in its generation, the Xbox One S is backward compatible so you can play hundreds of Xbox game released under the Xbox One and Xbox 360 consoles. Dust off some of your older Xbox one games and relive the gaming experience with sharper visuals. It’s the only console designed to play the best games of the past, present, and future.

What’s In The Box?

Xbox One S Console

2 Wireless Controllers

Power Adapter

HDMI Cable

Xbox Live Trial

Xbox One S 1TB console I Two Xbox Wireless controller I 1-month trial of Xbox Game Pass I 14-day trial of Xbox Live Gold

Xbox Game Pass 1-month trial included: Get 1 months of Xbox Game Pass. Play Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, and Crackdown 3 with Xbox Game Pass the day they’re released, and over 100 more great games, for one low monthly price. Includes: 14-day Xbox Live Gold Trial – connect and play with friends and family on Xbox Live, the most advanced multiplayer network

Spatial Audio Bring your games and movies to life with immersive audio through Dolby Atmos and DTS: X; Endless entertainment apps,Enjoy your favorite apps like YouTube, Spotify, HBO NOW, ESPN and many more.

Watch 4K Blu-ray movies and stream 4K video on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and more and experience richer, more luminous colors in games and video with High Dynamic Range technology.

Connect and play with friends and family on Xbox Live, the fastest, most reliable gaming network,Play Minecraft with friends who are on Windows 10, mobile, and console